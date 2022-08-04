Heavy rains predicted in Kerala for next two days; orange alert in Allapuzha

Heavy rainfall is expected in parts of Kerala over the next two days, according to a weather forecast released by the India Meteorological Department on Thursday. An orange alert has been issued in Allapuzha district. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday withdrew the red alert issued in the state as the intensity of the rains reduced.

The weather department, however, issued an orange alert in 11 districts including Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad and Kannur for Wednesday.Three deaths were reported today. 15 deaths have been recorded around the state today. After 30 homes were destroyed and 198 homes were partially destroyed, 5,168 people were relocated to 178 relief camps that were established in the state declared by Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Minister. The District Collector has declared a holiday on August 4 for all educational institutions including professional colleges and Anganwadis in Alappuzha.



