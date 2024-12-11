Heavy rains predicted in TN, Puducherry for next four days

Chennai, Dec 11 The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has forecast heavy rains for the next four days in Tamil Nadu and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The Weather Department has issued an orange alert for Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, and Pudukkottai districts, predicting heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Similarly, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Sivagangai, Ramanathapuram, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, and Villupuram districts in Tamil Nadu are also likely to experience heavy rain.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Weather Department mentioned that there is very little chance of the current low-pressure area intensifying into a storm.

The RMC stated that during the northeast monsoon (October 1 to December 10), Tamil Nadu recorded 14 per cent excess rainfall, receiving 447 mm against the average of 393 mm.

Chennai recorded 845 mm, which is 16 per cent above the average, while Coimbatore witnessed 47 per cent above-average rainfall.

The weather department has advised fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea, and those currently in deep waters are urged to return to shore immediately.

It may be noted that this alert follows the devastation caused by Cyclone Fengal, which struck Tamil Nadu and Puducherry between November 29 and December 1.

The cyclone caused widespread destruction, claiming 12 lives and inundating 2,11,139 hectares of agricultural and horticultural land, leading to significant losses for farmers.

It also caused extensive damage to infrastructure, including 1,649 kilometres of electric conductors, 23,664 electric poles, 997 transformers, 9,576 kilometres of roads, 1,847 culverts, and 417 water tanks.

The Tamil Nadu government reported that 69 lakh families and 1.5 crore individuals were adversely affected by the cyclone.

In response, Chief Minister M. K. Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting Rs 2,000 crore as interim relief from the National Disaster Response Fund.

An initial damage assessment report estimated losses of Rs 2,475 crore for relief and reconstruction efforts.

The Central government has sanctioned Rs 944 crore as interim relief for the affected regions.

