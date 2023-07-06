Heavy rains throw normal life out of gear in Goa

Panaji, July 6 Goa received heavy rainfall on Thursday, disrupting normal life with incidents of uprooting of trees and water-logging reported from different parts of the state. The incessant rains forced schools to shut down on Thursday.

The State Disaster Management Authority advised citizens not to venture into the flood-prone areas.It also appealed to people to contact the control rooms set up to handle emergency cases related to rain.

As heavy to very heavy rainfall was predicted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Goa, the state government announced a holiday for schools on Thursday.

Due to incessant rainfall, many streets were water-logged, leading to traffic disruptions.

The IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall on Friday.

