Heavy to very heavy rainfall predicted in Saurashtra-Kutch from July 13-17

Ahmedabad, July 12 Gujarat has been experiencing incessant rainfall since the past one week during which more than 27,000 people have been evacuated.

A meeting to take stock of the situation was held on Tuesday at the State Emergency Operation Centere (SEOC) in Gandhinagar under the chairmanship of Relief Commissioner and Revenue Secretary, P. Swaroop.

Swaroop said that heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in the Saurashtra-Kutch region and south Gujarat from July 13 to July 17.

Necessary instructions have been issued to the administration to evacuate people from the low-lying areas in advance. NDRF teams have been deployed in Amreli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Devbhoomi Dwarka, Gir Somnath, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Narmada, Rajkot, Surat and Tapi districts to mitigate the heavy rainfall. Two teams have also been deployed in Navsari.

Due to the heavy rains, one SDRF team each is stationed in Chhota Udepur, Narmada, Anand, Dang, Jamnagar, Morbi, Narmada, Patan, Porbandar, Tapi while two teams have been stationed in Bharuch, Gir Somnath, Kheda and Surendranagar districts.

Giving details of the reservoirs in the state, Swaroop said that 1,59,404 MCFT water is available in the Sardar Sarovar reservoir. The water level is at 47.71 per cent of the total storage capacity in which water inflow has increased by 7 per cent over the previous week.

Across the state, 2,51,206 MCFT water is available in 206 reservoirs. The water level is 33.61 per cent of the total storage capacity. At present, 18 reservoirs are on high-alert, eight reservoirs are on alert and 11 reservoirs are on warning.

The Relief Commissioner gave instructions for cleaning operations in the rain-affected municipalities and corporations, arrangement of dewatering ponds in the water-logged areas, and repair of broken roads immediately.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor