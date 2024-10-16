Helicopter Carrying CEC Rajiv Kumar Makes Emergency Landing in Uttarakhand

PITHORAGARH, Uttarakhand (Oct. 16, 2024): A helicopter carrying Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar made an emergency landing on Wednesday in Ralam village near Munsiyari due to bad weather.

According to PTI, Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Girish Goswami said the helicopter had taken off for Milam Glacier around 1 p.m. but was forced to land at a helipad in Ralam, about 42 kilometers from Munsiyari, due to cloudy weather and low visibility. The landing occurred around 1:30 p.m.

The chopper was carrying Kumar, Uttarakhand’s Additional Chief Election Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande, and two others, along with the pilot. Goswami confirmed that everyone on board was safe and in communication with authorities through satellite phones.

"I spoke with the CEC twice, and all passengers are safe," Goswami said, PTI quoted. "If the weather improves, they will return to Munsiyari. If not, they will stay at the ITBP camp in Ralam."

The group is waiting for conditions to improve to resume their journey.

Election Announcements

The Election Commission announced bypolls for 47 Assembly seats and the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat. The elections will take place on November 13. Additionally, the commission scheduled bypolls for the Kedarnath Assembly seat in Uttarakhand and the Nanded Lok Sabha seat for November 20.

The Kedarnath seat, located in the Rudraprayag district and currently held by the BJP, became vacant in July following the death of MLA Shaila Rawat.

Poll Dates for Maharashtra and Jharkhand

The Election Commission also released the schedule for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Maharashtra will vote in a single phase on November 20, while Jharkhand will hold elections in two phases on November 13 and 20.

The vote counting for all elections, including the bypolls, will be conducted on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies)