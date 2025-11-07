Helicopter Carrying Union Minister Chirag Paswan Grounded for an Hour in Bettiah Due to Technical Issue

A helicopter of Union Minister Chirag Paswan, who was campaigning for NDA-backed BJP MLA Umakant Singh in the Chanpatia Assembly constituency, was grounded due to a technical issue for about an hour on Friday, November 7.

Paswan arrived at 10.15 am to address an election rally at the FCI grounds in Chanpatia, where he appealed for votes to elect a government that combines development with good governance. He said the double-engine government in Bihar is ensuring development with justice and that, under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, the state is steadily progressing.

Bettiah, Bihar: Union Minister Chirag Paswan’s helicopter was grounded due to a technical issue after his public meeting in Chanpatia; stranded inside the helicopter for about 45 minutes. pic.twitter.com/KUamjHPoFo — IANS (@ians_india) November 7, 2025

Recalling the days of the so-called Jungle Raj, he said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, efforts are being made for the welfare of all sections of society, including youth and women.

Paswan also highlighted several government schemes aimed at the Mahadalit and backward communities. The rally concluded at 11.10 am after greeting the crowd, Paswan proceeded to the helipad, but the helicopter failed to take off. He is currently waiting at the rally ground as the helicopter undergoes repairs.