Helicopter Emergency Landing in Kedarnath: Seven Pilgrims Safe After Technical Issue (Watch)

A helicopter transporting seven passengers, including pilgrims, was compelled to make an emergency landing in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath after experiencing a technical issue early on Friday. The aircraft descended just a few meters from the designated helipad at the Himalayan temple, as confirmed by an official.

Watch:

It was carrying seven people, including six pilgrims and the pilot. Everyone is safe, he said. Rudraprayag District Magistrate Saurabh Gaharwar disclosed that the helicopter departed from the Sirsi helipad bound for Kedarnath in the early hours of Friday. However, mid-flight, it encountered a technical malfunction in its rear motor. Consequently, the pilot initiated an emergency landing mere meters away from the helipad in Kedarnath, as per initial reports cited by Gaharwar.

The pilot kept his cool and took a quick decision, averting a major mishap, Gaharwar said. Everyone is safe and the pilgrims have even returned after having "darshan" at the temple, he added. The incident occurred around 7 am and further investigations are underway, Gaharwar said.