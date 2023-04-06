"Helpful for our party": Yediyurappa on actor Kichcha Sudeep extending support to CM Bommai

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 6 : Days after actor Kichcha Sudeep said he would campaign for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party ahead of the Karnataka Assembly election, former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that it would help the party get more seats in the elections.

"It will be helpful for our party to get more seats. I congratulate him for supporting us," said BS Yediyurappa.

Meanwhile, after Kiccha Sudeep announced his support to Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai, a Shivamogga-based lawyer KP Sripal urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop telecasting movies, advertisements and other shows of the actor with immediate effect.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that the campaign by the Kannada superstar will give a lot of strength to the saffron party.

"Kichcha Sudeep is a famous superstar and will campaign for us, we will prepare a blueprint for his campaign soon. He is a very big star, his popularity is very high and I strongly believe that his campaigning will give a lot of strength to the BJP," CM Bommai told during an interview.

Laying rest to speculations of Sudeep joining the BJP ahead of the Karnataka polls, the Kannada actor had said that he would "not contest elections but will support Chief Minister Bommai".

Sudeep had said he shares a personal bond with Bommai.

Asked about senior Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leaders joining BJP, CM Bommai said that BJP would get a clear majority and come back to power.

Alleging that Congress president DK Shivakumar had handed out cash during the poll campaign, CM Bommai said that the people are watching everything and will respond on the ballot box.

