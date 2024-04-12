Hema Malini joins women harvesting wheat in Mathura

Mathura, April 12 BJP MP and candidate of Mathura constituency, Hema Malini, has posted pictures of herself working in a field in her constituency Mathura.

Hema Malini is seen smiling while posing with bunches of wheat and a sickle in hand.

"Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years. They loved having me in their midst and insisted I pose with them which I did," she wrote on X.

Hema Malini has been fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive term from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.

In 2014, the BJP fielded Hema Malini who won. In the 2019 elections, Hema's husband, actor Dharmendra, also campaigned for her and gathered a huge crowd in her favour. Due to the public welfare schemes of the double-engine government, Hema Malini won her second term in 2019.

Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.

