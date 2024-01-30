Hemant Soren Missing? Governor Directs Chief Secretary, DGP to Ensure Peace As ED Yet to Trace Jharkhand CM

The chief minister of Jharkhand, Hemant Soren, is currently unreachable for the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which summoned him for questioning in a money laundering case. However, reports suggest that Soren is 'untraceable' at the moment. According to reports, around 2:30 in the morning, Soren and a member of his security reportedly left his house.

Late on Monday (January 29), ED officials seized a luxury car belonging to Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren from his Delhi residence in connection with the ongoing probe into a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

Meanwhile, state Governor CP Radhakrishnan summoned Chief Secretary L Khiangte, Home Secretary Avinash Kumar, and DGP Ajay Kumar Singh and directed them to ensure peace in the State amid the communication gap between the Enforcement Directorate and Jharkhand CM.

"Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan met senior government officials to take stock of security arrangements in wake of political developments," said DGP Ajay Kumar Singh, as reported by news agency PTI. “The governor’s main concern was the law and order situation. He did not discuss with us the issue involving the chief minister,” pointed out an official requesting anonymity. The official added that the Ranchi DC is taking action to maintain law and order in the state capital.

J’khand Guv met senior govt officials to take stock of security arrangements in wake of political developments: DGP Ajay Kumar Singh — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 30, 2024

The Governor had summoned them after the ED’s ‘manhunt’ for Chief Minister Hemant Soren had been unsuccessful during the last 45 hours. In the meantime, JMM workers have hit the streets protesting against the ED's action against the chief minister.