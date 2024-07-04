Hemant Soren Swearing Ceremony: JMM President To Take Oath As Jharkhand Chief Minister Today

On Thursday, Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren to form the state government. This followed the resignation of Champai Soren from the chief minister's post on Wednesday. Hemant Soren, accompanied by state Congress president Rajesh Thakur and RJD leader Satyanand Bhokta, visited Raj Bhawan after staking his claim to form the government. This claim came after the JMM-led alliance unanimously elected him as the legislature party leader.

Champai Soren had taken oath as the 12th chief minister of Jharkhand on February 2, following Hemant Soren's arrest. He tendered his resignation to Governor Radhakrishnan in the presence of the JMM executive president, capping a day of speculation. Hemant Soren, son of JMM supremo Shibu Soren, was released from jail on June 28 after nearly five months, having been granted bail by the high court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

He had resigned as chief minister shortly before his arrest on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). The ED is expected to challenge the high court's June 28 order, which granted Soren bail, arguing that the court's belief that Soren is "not guilty" was erroneous and that he does not satisfy the conditions required under section 45 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).