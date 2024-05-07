Heroin smuggled from Pak valued at Rs 10 crore seized in Rajasthan

Jaipur, May 7 Around 2 kg heroin valued at Rs 10 crore smuggled from Pakistan was seized in Rajsthan's Sriganganagar district in a joint action by the police and the BSF, an official said on Tuesday, adding three persons including a minor were also arrested in this connection.

The heroin was bought from Pakistani smugglers through drones, said Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav said, adding joint efforts are being made by the Sriganganagar district administration and the police to make the district drug-free.

The police officer said that during checking, a Swift car was stopped and checked following which 2 kg heroin was recovered from the car.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Manjeet Singh (20) and Nirmal Singh (36), residents of Tarn Taran district in Punjab. A teenager (minor) has also been arrested.

SP Yadav said that a case has been registered against the apprehended smugglers under the NDPS Act.

He said that both the accused had been arrested, and the minor had been detained who, during questioning, admitted to ordering heroin through drones by contacting Pakistani smugglers on the India-Pakistan international border.

