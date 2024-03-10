‘High Five, Kuno!’: Female Cheetah Gamini Gives Birth to 5 Cubs in Kuno National Park, View Pics and Video

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Sunday, March 10, that a female cheetah named 'Gamini' brought from Tswalu Kalahari Reserve, South Africa, at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district has given birth to five cubs.

Yadav also shared a video and pictures of the five cubs born to one of the female cheetahs translocated to India in 2023. The news of the birth of five cubs brings good news to Indian wildlife, as Project Cheetah is in line.

“This takes the tally of the Indian born cubs to 13. This is the fourth cheetah litter on Indian soil and the first litter of cheetahs brought from South Africa,” Yadav said on X (formerly known as Twitter). The total number of cheetahs, including cubs, in Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park is now 26.

Two of the previous cubs in Kuno National Park were born to Jwala, brought from Namibia, and one cub was born to Aasha. Jwala's first four cubs were born on March 2023. But unfortunately, three of the four cubs died, two of them due to heat stress and dehydration. The sole remaining cub from Jwala’s first litter is currently being hand-raised in Kuno. This cub, according to an RTI activist, suffered a foot fracture which the authorities treated in secret.