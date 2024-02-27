Higher educational institutions to conduct voter awareness activities: Edu Minister

New Delhi, 27 Feb Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said on Tuesday that the all higher educational institutions (HEIs) in the country will conduct voter awareness activities on their campuses from February 28 to March 6.

"In pursuance to PM Narendra Modi’s appeal, I have directed all the higher educational institutions to conduct comprehensive voter awareness activities on their campuses from February 28 to March 6,” minister Pradhan said.

He said that PM Modi has given a clarion call to "our youth and first-time voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers".

He added that these activities will "galvanise our Yuva Shakti, emphasise upon them the value of voting, making informed choices and participating in electoral processes for a more representative democracy".

"I am sure the spirit of 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' will motivate our first-time voters and youth to vote with pride," the minister said.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Modi urged first-time voters to cast their votes in record numbers, saying the 18th Lok Sabha will be a symbol of youth's aspirations.

“Let us make our electoral process even more participative. I call upon people from all walks of life to spread the message, in their own style, among the first-time voters - 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye',” the Prime Minister said.

