Hijab not be allowed during Class X board exams

The State Education Minister for Primary and Secondary Education, BC Nagesh has stated that wearing the Hijab will not be allowed during the Class 10 Board Examinations of Karnataka." After the High Court order, we've not allowed that (hijab). We've given clarification that they (students with hijab) can come into the campus wearing the hijab but they cannot put it on in the classroom. The same condition will apply during the exams," BC Nagesh told reporters. In case a student appears for the Karnataka SSLC Exams or Board Exams while wearing a hijab, they will not be allowed to sit for the exam unless they take the hijab off. The state education minister also stated that in such cases, if a student misses or skips out on the Board examinations, no provision of re-exam will be provided.

"According to the Karnataka Education Act and the Rules, religious sentiments should not be part of the uniform dress rule. The same notification, the HC has upheld. There is no scope of violation of the dress code," Nagesh added. The Karnataka Chief minister, Basavaraj Bommai stated that the students should appear for the exams without fear. "Keeping in mind the welfare of students and the impact of COVID-19, we decided to hold an easy exam. Children have to write it and shape their future. I appeal to them to write the test freely, courageously," Bommai said. Over 8.76 lakh students are scheduled to appear for the Karnataka SSLC Exams 2022 which will be conducted in over 40,000 halls in 3,440 centres across the State. Students will be appearing for their first language papers today, followed by second language on March 30, 2022.