Hijab row: Karnataka HC restrains students from wearing religious attire till matter is resolved

The Karnataka High court hearing the Hijab issue on Thursday asked students not to insist on wearing any cloth on campuses of educational institutions which can instigate people, till the matter is resolved. Posted the matter for Monday, the full court also said the educational institutions can resume classes for the students.The three-judge full bench of Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice J M Khazi and Justice Krishna S Dixit, which was formed on Wednesday, also said it wants the matter to be resolved at the earliest but till that time peace and tranquility is to be maintained.

"Till the disposal of the matter, you people should not insist on wearing all these religious things," CJ Awasthi said."We will pass an order. Let the schools-colleges start. But till the matter is resolved, no student should insist on wearing religious dress", he said. On Wednesday, Justice Dixit while hearing a bunch of petitions filed by Muslim girls from Udupi had said that the issues had given rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance.Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court refrained from issuing a date for hearing on a PIL seeking transfer of the case from the Karnataka high court. The top court said let the high court take a decision first. Meanwhile, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will chair a meeting Thursday evening, state education Minister BC Nagesh said. He also said that after knowing the real order of the Karnataka High Court, we will decide reopening of high schools and colleges in the state, news agency ANI reported.