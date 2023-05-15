Himachal CM congratulates newly elected Mayor, Deputy Mayor

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 15 : Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu congratulated Surender Chauhan and Uma Kaushal for being elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation respectively here on Monday.

"The Chief Minister expressed hope that Shimla city would scale new heights in development and get the various problems of the city solved under their leadership. He assured all cooperation from the state government in making the city neat and clean and to maintain the old glory of Shimla," a release said.

