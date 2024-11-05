Himachal CM hears grievances, asks officers to redress on priority

Shimla, Nov 5 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Tuesday presided over the Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar programme at Putriyal village in Nadaun assembly constituency of Hamirpur district where 147 public grievances were received.

The Chief Minister directed the officers concerned to redress these grievances on priority. He said all ministers had also been asked to participate in this initiative so that public grievances could be addressed in a time-bound manner.

The Chief Minister announced several development projects for Putriyal, including the construction of a new building for a school and a health sub-centre with adequate staff. He said efforts are afoot to construct the Lalu-Dhaniyara road and a new road from Putriyal to Talai.

The government will also prioritise the development of a park and a playground for the area, he added.

Sukhu said all roads in the Hamirpur district, as well as roads across the state, are being upgraded to double lanes. He said efforts would be made to provide high-quality water to enhance living standards.

“To secure a better future for the people, the government is making bold decisions, even if challenges arise, for the benefit of 75 lakh citizens. I am committed to doing whatever it takes to ensure their well-being,” he added.

Criticising the previous BJP government for financial mismanagement, the Chief Minister said it offered free electricity, water, and bus travel solely to allure the voters.

He said the previous government opened and upgraded over 900 institutions just before the election announcement without making any budgetary provisions, compromising quality in the education and health sectors.

He said they prioritised politics over providing quality services to the people, which caused harm to the state’s resources. He said the government was establishing Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding Schools to improve the education system.

The government has also initiated steps to strengthen the rural economy, implementing necessary changes.

Expressing commitment to his constituency, the Chief Minister said: “Nadaun has been my ‘karambhoomi’, and I have served people of the area for more than 20 years. Thanks to the blessings of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, I have been entrusted with the office of Chief Minister, and I will spare no effort in serving the people of the state with dedication and devotion.”

--IANS

vg/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor