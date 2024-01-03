Himachal CM launches portals for efficient governance

Shimla, Jan 3 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Wednesday launched the first-ever Report Management Portal (RMP) and Meeting Management Portal (MMP), developed by the Department of Digital Technology and Governance.

These portals aim to revolutionise communication, decision-making and data management within the government.

The Chief Minister said the RMP is designed to streamline the process of sending and monitoring various reports across departments, boards and corporations.

He said it provides real-time data access for informed decision-making, one-click SMS and email capabilities and automatically sends reminders and notifications to officers concerned.

The RMP's flexibility allows offices to upload their reporting formats, ensuring accessibility at different governance levels.

The MMP collects clean, authentic data in a standardised format, which aims to enhance transparency, accountability and efficiency in government functioning.

The Chief Minister said the MMP serves as a comprehensive solution for issuing meeting notices and proceedings, fostering communication from the secretariat to field offices.

It tracks meeting timelines, maintains updates on scheduled and concluded meetings and records decisions for easy accessibility.

The portal further facilitates efficient tracking and follow-up on decision implementation.

