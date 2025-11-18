Himachal CM lays foundation stone of heliport in Palampur

Palampur, Nov 18 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on his day's tour to Palampur in Kangra district, on Tuesday, laid the foundation stone of a heliport with an outlay of Rs 19.77 crore.

The heliport here will feature a passenger terminal building, fire station, utility building, and other facilities for travellers.

While addressing the gathering after performing the foundation stone ceremony of the heliport, the Chief Minister said this heliport would be completed by April next year after which helicopter services to Chandigarh and Shimla would commence at an affordable fare.

He added that the state government is formulating several development plans for Kangra district.

"A proposal to develop a tourism village in Palampur has also been prepared, but some people, provoked by and having an allegiance with the BJP, have approached the court and have taken a stay on it," he said.

He added that efforts were underway to resolve the obstacles.

He reiterated that the state government is committed to promote Kangra district as the tourism capital of the state to open new avenues of income to the people.

Earlier, he also inspected the community health centre (CHC) at Gopalpur and interacted with patients and staff.

He said that a provision of Rs 3,000 crore has been made to enhance facilities for patients, from medical colleges to other hospitals across the state.

New and advanced medical equipment is being installed in hospitals to ensure that the people receive quality healthcare services within Himachal Pradesh itself, he added.

MLA Ashish Butail welcomed the Chief Minister and said that the latter would soon tour the area soon and will dedicate projects of around Rs 300 crore.

He said that Chief Minister Sukhu has assured funding for the construction of a new building at the CHC, along with provisions for a digital X-ray facility and an ambulance.

