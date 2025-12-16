Himachal CM leads anti-drug awareness walkathon

Shimla, Dec 16 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday led an anti-chitta awareness walkathon in Hamirpur town, energising a statewide public movement against the deadly synthetic drug that is devastating the youth.

Commencing from the Government Senior Secondary School (Boys), the walkathon concluded at the Police Lines at Dosadka Ground. The event drew an overwhelming response from all sections of society, including students, public representatives, government officials and distinguished guests.

Before the start of the walkathon, the Chief Minister administered a solemn oath at the school ground, where participants pledged their collective resolve to eliminate ‘chitta’ (synthetic drug) and other narcotic substances from Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister declared that Himachal Pradesh has been engaged in a decisive battle against “chitta”. He emphasised that the government has launched a comprehensive and uncompromising offensive against this lethal drug, which poses a grave threat to the future of the youth.

“Strict and decisive action is underway to uproot the ‘chitta termite’ from its very roots through the law,” the Chief Minister said.

He said drug traffickers, suppliers and those providing protection to these illicit networks are being systematically targeted, using advanced technology, besides a strengthened intelligence framework and stringent legal provisions to dismantle organised narcotics cartels.

Reiterating his government’s resolve, the Chief Minister said the administration is committed to completely wiping out the networks of drug traffickers. He underscored that this campaign is not merely a law enforcement initiative but a people’s mass movement to protect the core identity and social fabric of the state.

Highlighting key achievements since the launch of the campaign, the Chief Minister said on November 22, the police carried out historic and simultaneous raids at 121 locations across the state, delivering a major blow to the traffickers. Three days later, intensive checking drives were conducted in 51 educational institutions and around 598 shops, markets and areas surrounding colleges, resulting in the registration of 12 NDPS cases and issuance of 385 challans.

Further breakthroughs include the simultaneous arrest of 16 notorious traffickers on December 7 under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs (PIT) and NDPS Acts. A total of 63 traffickers have been arrested so far.

In addition, 1,214 traffickers and suspects have been identified, and 950 illegal properties have been earmarked for stringent action. Assets worth over Rs 50 crore have been seized under the NDPS Act, a sharp jump compared to Rs 13 crore seized over the previous government’s three-year tenure, the Chief Minister added.

