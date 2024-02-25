Himachal CM opens winter festival showing tribal culture, heritage

Keylong, Feb 25 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday inaugurated the Lahaul Sharad Utsav -- a traditional winter festival spanning over two months showcasing the vibrant tribal culture and heritage of the mountainous region.

The festival, celebrated post-snowfall, brings together diverse local customs and traditions from various valleys, offering a plethora of activities ranging from archery and other snow sports to culinary delights and knitting competitions.

Addressing the gathering here, the headquarters of Lahaul-Spiti district, the Chief Minister said the Sharad Utsav was a major tourist attraction, drawing thousands of visitors every year.

He commended the people of the district for their warm hospitality and steadfast commitment to preserving cultural legacy.

Sukhu said five new tourist destinations would be developed in the next fiscal, including Chandratal, Kaza and Tandi of Lahaul-Spiti and Rackchham and Nako-Chango-Khab in Kinnaur district.

He emphasised the pivotal role of the tourism sector in driving the state's economy and providing employment as well as entrepreneurial opportunities to the locals.

The Chief Minister also launched Discover Lahaul Spiti mobile application, an innovative initiative spearheaded by the district administration.

He said the application features modern AI integration, which includes an interactive Chatbot designed to assist tourists in exploring the district's attractions, availability of accommodations, and activities.

Through the app, tourists can access a plethora of features, ranging from detailed guides to off-the-beaten-path destinations, all aimed at fostering a deeper understanding of the district's rich tapestry. The app could be downloaded via QR code.

The Chief Minister praised the administration's efforts and highlighted the app's capacity to reveal undiscovered treasures and remote areas of Lahaul-Spiti.

During his daylong visit, Sukhu laid the foundation stone of 11 development projects of Rs 70.07 crore.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Command and Control Centre of district police built at a cost of Rs 1.25 crore.

The Centre has expanded its CCTV coverage to border areas, including Sumdo, Shinkula and Sarchu, along with other popular tourist destinations in the district.

