Himachal CM sanctions Rs 100 crore for Shimla’s infrastructure

Shimla, Jan 24 Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday sanctioned Rs 100 crore for enhancing and strengthening infrastructure in Shimla town to increase footfall of tourists and facilitate locals.

He said Rs 55 crore would be spent on underground power cables in Shimla which would ensure proper ducts facilities. “This would provide uninterrupted and round-the-clock power supply even during heavy snowfall and adverse weather in the town.”

Sukhu said this step would enhance the aesthetic appeal of Shimla, besides restoring the old glory of the town.

The Chief Minister said the government would spend Rs 45 crore for improvement and widening of Circular Road in Shimla. He said the decongestion of the road would go a long way in facilitating the public and ensuring smooth flow of vehicular movement.

He directed the PWD Department to remove all bottlenecks on this road.

