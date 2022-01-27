Himachal CM urges Union Health Minister to sanction 50 ambulances for hilly state

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in New Delhi urging him to sanction 50 ambulances to reduce the response time within prescribed limits in hilly terrain.

He also apprised the Union Minister about the shortage of ASHA workers in the State and requested for 58 ASHA workers under NUHM and 176 in non NUHM components for quality outreach in comprehensive primary health care in urban areas of the state.

Jai Ram Thakur requested for granting Bulk Drug Park for the State which would strengthen industrialisation in the State.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also gave valuable inputs on various issues of the State.

Chief Secretary Ram Subhag Singh and Principal Resident Commissioner Sushil Kumar Singla were also present on the occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor