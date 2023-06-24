Himachal: Congress celebrates former CM Virbhadra Singh's birth anniversary

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India] June 24 : The Congress on Friday paid tribute to former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on the occasion of his birth anniversary. The former CM died on July, 2021.

The state party leadership announced that statues of Virbhadra Singh will be erected across the state and schemes will be launched in his name.

"The statues of Virbhadra Singh will be set up across the state. It has already been set up in Sainj. In days to come these statues will be installed and we shall start schemes in his name," Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri, said, adding that Singh had been the chief minister of the hill state six times.

"His statue will be installed on the Ridge. Leaders like Virbhadra are respected by one and all. There is no dispute on this," Agnihotri added.

More statues of Virbhadra Singh will be installed and schemes will be launched in his name, he added.

"Today we are celebrating the birth anniversary of Virbhadra Singh Ji. He has been an inspiration for all of us; we remember him on his birth anniversary. He served the people of the state and ruled the hearts of the people for 60 years. He was a member of the Legislative Assembly till his death," Agnihotri said.

Lauding him as the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh, he said, "He is known for his contribution to the overall development of the state. We call him the architect of modern Himachal."

Highlighting his role in developing hydroelectric projects across the state, the deputy chief minister said, "He developed the state as a hydro state. His contribution in the fields of education and health is remarkable. Dr YS Parmar and Virbhadra Singh will be remembered by the Congress forever. Today, the entire Himachal Pradesh is remembering him."

Vikramaditya Singh, state Minister and son of Virbhadra Singh said, "It is a proud moment for me that I am a son of the architect of modern Himachal Pradesh. It is also an emotional moment for me."

"This is a day for us to take a vow to follow in his footsteps. It is our responsibility to work for the development of the state and make Himachal Pradesh a prominent and prosperous state in the country. We, the Congress party and all of us together will have to work towards this and it would be a real tribute to him," he added.

