Himachal dam expert elected to global body

Shimla, May 29 Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Devendra Kumar Sharma, who is a dam expert, has been elected as Chairman of the Asia Pacific Group of the International Commission on Large Dams (ICOLD) at a meeting in France.

He was elected on Saturday during the 90th annual general body meeting and the 27th Congress of ICOLD.

The Asia Pacific Group comprises 28 member countries, including India. These countries work together for exchange of the knowledge in the field of planning, design, construction and safety of dams.

ICOLD provides a forum for the exchange of knowledge and experience in dam engineering. It leads the profession in ensuring that dams are built safely, efficiently, economically, and without detrimental effects on the environment.

In his address after his election, Sharma said the Asia Pacific Group is economic power house of the world and his focus would be to make it as knowledge of hub in the field of dam engineering.

Election of Sharma also becomes significant in view of the Dam Safety Act 2021 enacted by the government of India in December 2021.

Sharma who joined as Chairman of Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission on September 26, 2020, has more than 40 years of experience in energy and water resources sectors in India and abroad.

Prior to joining the regulatory commission, he worked as Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) Chairman from April 2017 to July 2020.

