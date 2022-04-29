Himachal: Fire breaks out in Mandi's Bipasha Sadan

A fire broke out at Bipasha Sadan in Mandi on Thursday night.

The fire erupted in the sore of the building in which the records and other items of the Election Commission got engulfed. On information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and put the fire under control.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, the cause of the fire is yet to ascertain. Till the fire was doused, 80 per cent of the Election Commission files kept there were gutted.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

