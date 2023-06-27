Himachal Government transfers 18 officers, including 9 IAS

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 : The Himachal Pradesh Government transferred 18 officers including 9 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers and 9 Himachal Pradesh (HP) State Service Officers on the proposal of the Civil Services Board in view of public interest.

According to an official statement, the Himachal Pradesh Governor ordered the transfer and posting of nine IAS Officers on the recommendations of the Civil Services Board.

"On the recommendations of the Civil Services Board, the Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the transfers and postings of the following Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Officers, with immediate effect, in the public interest," said the official statement.

As per the official statement by the HP Government, the nine IAS Officers that were transferred were Manasi Sahay Thakur, IAS (HP:2009), Rohan Chand Thakur, IAS (HP:2009), Sandeep Kumar, IAS (HP:2010), Rakesh Sharma Prajapati, IAS (HP:2012), Pankaj Rai, IAS (HP:2014), Shubh Karan Singh, IAS (HP:2015), Amit Kumar, IAS (HP:2016), Shivam Pratap Singh, IAS (HP:2017) and Abhishek Verma, IAS (HP:2018)

Accordingly, another official statement issued by the HP Government listed out names for the transfers and postings of the nine HP State Service Officers in view of the public interest.

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the transfers and postings of the following H.P. Administrative Service (HPAS) Officers, with immediate effect, in the public interest," stated the official statement.

As per the official statement by the Government of Himachal Pradesh, the nine HPAS Officers that were transferred were Ashish Kumar Kohli, HPAS (2006), Hemis Negi, HPAS (2007), Rajiv Kumar-II, HPAS (2007), Naresh Thakur, HPAS (2007), Bhupender Kumar, HPAS (2009), Tashi Sandup, HPAS (2011), Ajit Kumar Bhardwaj, HPAS (2012), Jyoti Rana, HPAS (2012) and Vikas Sood, HPAS (2012).

Additionally, the official statement also mentioned the transfer of Nishant Thakur, HPAS (2010).

"The Governor, Himachal Pradesh, is pleased to order the transfer of Nishant Thakur, HPAS (2010), Additional Director, Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Medical College, Chamba, District Chamba, Himachal Pradesh and to post him as Secretary, State Food Commission, Himachal Pradesh, Shimla with immediate effect, in the public interest, stated the official release.

