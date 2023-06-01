Himachal Governor inaugurates 4-day International Shimla Summer Festival

Himachal Governor inaugurates 4-day International Shimla Summer Festival

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 1 : Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla inaugurated the four-day-long International Shimla Summer Festival at the historic Ridge here on Thursday evening, a release said.

Deputy Commissioner Shimla, Aditya Negi, Chairman of the Summer Festival Organising Committee welcomed the Governor and honoured him by presenting a Himachali cap, a shawl and a Memento.

The Governor also witnessed the cultural programme, it said.

