Himachal Governor visits forward areas bordering China

Shimla, Sep 25 On his first visit to border areas adjoining Kinnaur district in the Himalayan terrain, which shares a border with China, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Monday interacted with soldiers at army base camp in Sumdoh.

He also met Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel at Lepcha, a forward post at an altitude of 13,000 feet.

The Governor's wife, Janaki Shukla, accompanied him.

Appreciating the valour of armed forces guarding the nation in adverse topographical conditions, the Governor said serving in a harsh climate and in sub-zero temperature was not an easy task.

He said the forces were keeping a hawk's eye on every activity of other side of the border.

"It is not easy to conduct recce on such difficult terrain and I salute the brave hearts for their valour and enthusiasm who were serving here far from their homes."

The Governor said the enthusiasm, passion and dedication of the soldiers for the country was remarkable.

"Our army is among the best in the world protecting the nation from any foreign aggression so that the people of the country should stay protected."

He was accorded a warm welcome on reaching Sumdoh helipad by Brigade Commander R.P. Singh and officers of Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur district administration.

ITBP Commandant Shripal briefed the Governor about the frontier post and the day-to-day activities being undertaken.

The Governor also visited villages under the Vibrant Village Scheme.

Later, the people of border villages met the Governor and informed him about their demands.

The Governor said infrastructure is being developed rapidly in this area and drinking water schemes and other facilities were also being ensured.

The Buddhist-dominated Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts, with elevations ranging from 15,000 to 20,000 feet above sea level, share a porous border with China.

