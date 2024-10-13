Himachal Guv opens Kullu Dussehra amid gathering of over 300 deities

Kullu, Oct 13 Amidst the gathering of over 300 deities, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated the week-long International Kullu Dussehra at Rath Maidan here.

The Governor along with his wife Janaki Shukla participated in the rath yatra of Lord Raghunath, the chief deity of Kullu. The Governor walked along with tens of thousands of devotees and paid obeisance to Lord Raghunath.

Supreme Court Judge Justice Sanjay Karol and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri were also present on the occasion.

On the sideline of the function, the Governor said: “It is the good fortune of the people of the state that Lord Raghunath-ji resides in Kullu. May his blessings remain on us and we continue to carry forward our Dev culture in this manner.”

He said this festival is also important from the tourism point of view, but “we should also make efforts for a drug-free festival.”

The Governor said, “It is with immense pleasure and pride that I stand before you today to celebrate the grand occasion of the Dussehra Festival in the beautiful valley of Kullu.”

He said this festival, renowned for its rich cultural heritage and historical significance, is a symbol of the victory of good over evil and the triumph of righteousness.

“Kullu's unique celebration, which has been an integral part of our cultural fabric for centuries, has not only preserved the essence of tradition but has also gained international recognition for its grandeur.”

He added this sacred festival connects us with our roots, reminding us of Lord Rama's victory over Ravana, the vanquishing of demons and the restoration of ‘dharma’. “It teaches us that truth, justice and virtue always prevail.”

The Governor said the Kullu Dussehra, unlike other parts of India where the festival was celebrated for a day, “extends for a week, making it a splendid display of our customs, art, and community spirit.”

“The procession of deities, the vibrant fairs, and the enthusiastic participation of people from all walks of life highlight the deep bond that the people of Himachal Pradesh share with their spiritual and cultural heritage,” Shukla added.

He said Himachal is known for its pristine beauty, and it was our collective responsibility to ensure that we keep our surroundings clean and protect our natural resources.

Going by the tradition that is over 385-year-old, the chariot of Kullu Valley's chief deity Lord Raghunath is wheeled out by tens of thousands of devotees from the historical temple in Sultanpur here on the first day of Dussehra or Vijay Dashami, the day when the festivities end in the rest of the country.

The assembled deities, which in the past normally range over 250, accompany the chief deity during the procession. They all stay in Dhalpur ground till the conclusion of the festival.

The festival concludes on October 19 with the ‘Lanka Dahan’ ritual on the banks of the Beas River. All the assembled deities will participate before they are carried back to their own temples in a beautifully decorated palanquin amid the sounding of trumpets and beating of drums.

The festival traces its origin to 1637 when Raja Jagat Singh ruled Kullu.

He had invited all local deities in Kullu to perform a ritual in honour of Lord Raghunath during Dussehra. Since then, the annual assembly of deities from hundreds of village temples has become a tradition.

After the abolition of the Indian princely states, the district administration has been inviting the deities.

According to a reference book compiled by the Kullu administration, there are 534 'living' gods and goddesses in the Kullu Valley, which is popularly known also as Devbhoomi or the land of gods.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor