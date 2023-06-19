Himachal: Kangra Police rescues 39 people stranded due to heavy rainfall

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 19 : Kangra Police and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) rescued 39 people stranded at two different places due to heavy rains on Sunday, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri informed.

While speaking to ANI, SP Kangra Shalini Agnihotri said, "District police control room received two phone calls yesterday one at around 4 pm and another at 5 pm that four persons are stranded at Bhagsu waterfall and five more at a different location near Naddi."

"They were stranded due to heavy water flow after heavy rainfall on Sunday. Two teams were dispatched on this information and safely rescued these nine persons and shifted them to a safe place," she informed.

Shalini Agnihotri further informed, "We got one more piece of information from the Kareri area that a group of 30 persons including ladies and children were stranded on the way back to their trekking route. These persons were from different districts of Himachal Pradesh. We launched a team of SDRF and they successfully rescued everyone without any injury."

"At around 12.30 am today the SDRF team informed the control room that everyone has been rescued successfully. The rescue operation continued till midnight as there was erratic rainfall on Sunday," she added.

Keeping in mind the weather conditions, these rescue operations were launched on Sunday. "Fortunately, there was no loss of life," she added.

