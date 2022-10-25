Himachal Polls: Rebels in ruling BJP may play spoilsport

Shimla, Oct 25 Rebels within the ruling BJP may cost it more than the main opposition Congress for the elections to the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly on November 12.

Political observers say the rebels are more vocal in the BJP compared to the Congress, though both parties have been gripped with infighting, besides the ruling party facing anti-incumbency.

The BJP last week cleared its last list of candidates, denying the party ticket to 11 sitting legislators, shifting seats of two ministers, denying nomination to one minister, whose son has been fielded from that constituency, and swapping seats of two veterans owing to infighting.

Most of the ticket aspirants have threatened to contest as independents as there is no new political outfit this time.

