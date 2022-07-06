Himachal Pradesh: 4 went missing in Manikarn Valley due to heavy rain

New Delhi: Heavy rain has been witnessed in Himachal Pradesh, while a shocking incident has taken place in Manikarna valley of Kullu district. The floods have washed away the camping site and left four people missing. Kullu's ADM Prashant Sarkak has confirmed the matter. According to the information received, a cloudburst has hit Choj village in Manikarna valley of Kullu and it is feared that four people have been swept away due to the severe flood in the sewage.

People have informed the administration that four people have gone missing. At the same time, some houses have been submerged and the bridge leading to the village has been blocked. The villagers immediately informed the Kullu administration about this. Upon receiving the information, a team of police and administration has also been dispatched to the spot. It has been raining heavily in Kullu since last night. At the same time, the dam site at Malana has been severely damaged. The meteorological department in Himachal has issued an orange alert.

A yellow alert has been issued for three days. Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Kangra have been warned of torrential rains for the next three hours on Wednesday morning. The administration of all the districts has instructed the people not to go near the rivers and streams. Notably, more than 40 people have died in Himachal in the first week of the monsoon. This includes road accidents. More than 1 crore 32 lakh properties have been damaged so far, according to the revenue department.

According to the Kullu administration, the missing have been identified. Among them are Rohit from Sundernagar in Mandi, Kapil from Pushkar in Rajasthan, Rohit Chaudhary from Dharamshala and Arjun from Banjar in Kullu. In addition, six cows, three camps and four cows tied up in a barn have been carried away in the area. Some other houses, including a guest house, were also damaged. A Hindi website has reported about this.