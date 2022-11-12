Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Voting ends peacefully in all 168 constituency

The much awaited Himachal Pradesh 2022 Assembly Elections ended peacefully. Voting commenced at 8 in the morning and ended at 5 in all the 168 constituency.More than 55 lakh voters in the hill state will vote for 412 candidates in 68 constituencies across the state today. There are 24 women candidates in the fray this time, against 19 in 2017 and 34 in the 2012 assembly polls.

The voting, which began at 8 am is scheduled till 5 pm across 7,884 polling stations, including 7,235 in rural areas and 646 in urban pockets of the state. Of these, 789 are vulnerable booths and 397 critical ones. The EC has also set up its highest booth in Tashigang, Kaza in Spiti area of Lahaul Spiti district at a height of 15,256 feet that would cater to 52 voters.