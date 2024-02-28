Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh suspends 15 BJP MLAs

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania announced the suspension of 15 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs on Wednesday, including Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur. The House was adjourned following their suspension.

The suspension was enforced due to alleged misbehavior and uproarious scenes created by the BJP legislators, who were reportedly shouting slogans during the session.

Earlier in the day, Thakur expressed concerns to reporters, stating, We are apprehensive that Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania might suspend the BJP MLAs so that the budget can be passed in the Vidhan Sabha. He reiterated the BJP's stance on the Congress government's minority status, pointing to the recent Rajya Sabha election results, and demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

The suspension of the 15 BJP MLAs by Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania occurred a day after the BJP secured victory in the state's sole Rajya Sabha seat. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan emerged triumphant in Tuesday's election, defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This victory was attributed to alleged cross-voting by MLAs from the ruling Congress party in the state.