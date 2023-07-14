Himachal Pradesh: Beas river overflows following incessant rainfall in state

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 : The Beas river in Mandi district is in spate on Saturday as the torrential rains continued to lash Himachal Pradesh.

Heavy rains have battered Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides across the state with more than 90 people having died in the state due to rain-related incidents since June 24.

"91 people lost their lives in Himachal Pradesh from June 24 to July 13. 34 deaths happened due to landslides, cloudbust, and flash floods," the government officials' data stated.

The Beas river originates from the Himalayas and flows to the Sutlej river in Punjab.

Meanwhile, in the Chamba district, four more tourists were rescued. They had come to visit Manimahesh and got stuck due to the blockage of roads owing to the heavy rainfall, police said.

"The administration/police team has rescued 4 more passengers who had come from outside the state to visit Manimahesh and took them to safe places. Along with this, all the passengers who have come to Manimahesh have been given access to safe places," said the Chamba police.

In addition to this, the HP police informed that a total of 70 tourists were evacuated from Sangla in Kinnour.

"Total 70 tourists evacuated from Sangla to Choling (Kinnour) in four sorties. The fifth sortie is ready", said the police.

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Apurva Jain tagged the Himachal Pradesh Police and enquire about her brother reportedly stuck in the Kalga district.

"My brother Aman Jain was last contacted from Kalga on July 10, Monday at around 12:25 pm. After that we are not able to contact him. His Mobile no. +91 7708530502 and +91 9039041193", wrote Jain on Twitter while tagging the IPS officer Satwant Atwal, Himachal Pradesh.

The HP Police provided the woman with the Kullu Police control room for information. Following this, she on Friday thanked the police, stating that her brother has contacted the family.

"This is to inform you that my brother got network in Kalga and he connected with us 30 mins back. Everyone is safe there, they are all cut off due to road damages and they need to trek at least 10 kms. He is still in Kalga and finding way to escape and reach to Bhuntar", said Jain while thanking the police.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner of the Kullu district assured that everyone is safe in the valley in places like Pulga, Tulga, Rasol and Tosh.

"Mobile connectivity in Parvati Valley up to Sumaropa, 4-5 km before Kasol, is restored. The road to Kasol/Manikaran is expected to be restored by tomorrow. Everyone is safe in the valley in places like Pulga, Tulga, Rashol, and Tosh", said the Kullu DCP.

Significantly, the Indian Meteorological Department said that Himachal Pradesh is expected to experience heavy rainfall starting from July 14, with the downpour projected to last for five days.

The continuous rain has triggered flash floods and landslides, resulting in significant destruction across Himachal Pradesh.

In the wake of the grim situation in Himachal Pradesh, the state Education Minister Rohit Thakur had announced the extension of monsoon holidays for schools.

