Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident: 14 Killed As Private Bus Falls Into Gorge in Sirmaur (VIDEO)

Himachal Pradesh Bus Accident News: At least 14 people, including the driver and a minor girl, were killed, and more than 50 others were injured after a private bus plunged into a deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday, January 9, 2026. According to the reports, the bus was travelling from Shimla to Kupvi when it veered off the road and fell into a nearly 100-metre-deep gorge near Haripurdhar village, around 95 km from the district headquarters, Nahan. The vehicle reportedly landed upside down and was completely damaged.

12 people dead, 33 others injured in an ac*cident involving a private bus in Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/hRRqcuXVRm — anujbakshi (@anujbakshi11) January 9, 2026

According to the reports, six people died on the spot, while eight others later died during treatment. Several injured passengers remain in critical condition, and the death toll may rise.

Local residents rushed to the spot after the accident and helped in rescue efforts before police and emergency teams arrived. Rescue and evacuation operations were launched immediately, with the injured taken to hospitals in Sangrah, Dadahu and Nahan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the families of those killed and Rs 50,000 for the injured from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund.

The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured.



An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each… — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 9, 2026

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu also expressed condolences and directed district officials to provide all possible help to the families of the victims and ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

State Industry Minister and local MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan said medical teams at Dadahu, Sangrah and Nahan hospitals were on alert.

Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh: State Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan says, "Near Haripurdhar, a private bus fell into a deep gorge, resulting in the death of eight people. 19 others were referred to Nahan Medical College, of whom three have died... All medical colleges have made full… pic.twitter.com/CRZ9gV4aBm — IANS (@ians_india) January 9, 2026

Preliminary information suggested the bus skidded off the road; however, the cause of the accident is yet to be determined.