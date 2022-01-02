Himachal Pradesh CM emphasises caution, says restrictions will be imposed if Omicron cases rise
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday emphasised caution against COVID-19 and said the state government will have to impose restrictions if there is a rise in cases of Omicron variant.
He also said that the results of genome sequencing of COVID-19 positive samples are being sent to labs in Delhi and this was a cause of a little delay in getting results.
"Results for genome sequencing get a little delayed as the labs are in Delhi. We will have to exercise extra precautions and put restrictions in case of a rise in Omicron cases," Thakur said.
Himachal Pradesh has reported one case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.
