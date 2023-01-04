Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu launches 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in Dharamshala

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday launched 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' in Dharamshala's Kangra district, calling the campaign an extension of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.

CM Sukhu asked the party workers to orchestrate strategies for Abhiyan's advertising, involving print and electronic media in its promotion, including creating Whatsapp groups at the village level.

The campaign will commence in the state on Republic Day, i.e. January 26 and is expected to reach upto the village and block level in two months.

"At least one meeting must be ensured in every village under 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' Abhiyan," Sukhu said.

Co-in charge of Congress for Himachal Pradesh, Sanjay Dutt, presented a detailed outline of the events planned during the campaign.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Digvijaya Singh told that the preparations have been made for the 'Haath se Haath Jodo Abhiyan' and a door-to-door campaign will be held after January 30. "We will spread the message of Rahul Gandhi and his yatra among everyone," said Singh.

Sukhu, on his first visit to Dharamshala on January 3, addressed the 'Jan Aabhar Rally', where he expressed gratitude to the people of Kangra district for their massive mandate in favour of the Congress Party in the recently held assembly elections.

Calling Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra a massive campaign to uphold the nation's unity and integrity, Sukhu claimed at the launch that the Yatra is expected to enter the state on January 19 and will culminate at Srinagar with the hoisting of the Tricolour.

Bharat Jodo Yatra entered its Uttar Pradesh leg on Tuesday afternoon after starting from the Marghat Hanuman temple, in Delhi.

The Haath se Haath Jodo campaign was launched in the presence of the state's Congress President and Member of Parliament (MP) Pratibha Singh and other Congress leaders including MLA Col Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Kewal Singh Pathania, Principal Advisor (Media) to the Chief Minister Naresh Chauhan. MP Pratibha Singh also spoke on occasion.

( With inputs from ANI )

