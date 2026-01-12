Himachal Pradesh Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts Near Arki Old Bus Stand; Claims the Life of 8-Year-Old

Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire broke out near UCO Bank building at the old bus stand in Solan district's Arki town, creating panic in the area. This fire broke out on early morning hours of Sunday, January 11,2026. According to ANI several people were suspected of being trapped inside the affected premises and One child, around eight years old, lost his life in the incident.

Solan Superintendent of Police Gaurav Singh confirmed the incident, stating that police and fire brigade teams were dispatched immediately, and rescue operations are ongoing. NDRF and SDRF teams were also called in to assist. Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthi reported that eight to nine people are feared trapped and that the deceased child was from a family of migrant laborers.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Rescue operations continued until the last reports came in.

Earlier, a fire broke out in a house located in Delhi's Kalyanpur area on Saturday night, January 10. The incident took place in Trilokpuri Block 7 and was reported to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS). DFS fire officer Jayveer said after receiving the information, he and his team reached the spot and tried to douse the blaze, but he couldn't contain it and called the team.

No reports of injuries and casualties yet. The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.