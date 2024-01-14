Himachal Pradesh Forest Fire: Property Worth Crores Lost as Massive Blaze Erupts in Manali (Watch Video)
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 14, 2024 07:03 AM2024-01-14T07:03:15+5:302024-01-14T07:03:34+5:30
A massive fire broke out in the Manali forest area of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, January 14, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees. As the fire expanded and intensified, large flames erupted from the forest area.
Smoke spread in the area due to the large fire, and efforts are underway to extinguish it. Further details related to the incident are awaited.
#WATCH | Himachal Pradesh: Property worth crores of rupees burnt due to forest fire in Manali. Further details awaited.— ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024
(Source: Local police) pic.twitter.com/Sa9jPYA1F6
A similar incident occurred on December 26 when a massive blaze erupted in the Patlikuhal forest area of Kullu in Himachal Pradesh, destroying forest wealth worth crores of rupees.