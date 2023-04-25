Himachal Pradesh: Four-wheeler falls into gorge in Bilaspur, 1 dead

April 25, 2023

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 : One person died and another was injured after the car they were ...

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 : One person died and another was injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

According to an official at the District Emergency Operation Centre, Bilaspur, "The accident took place in Miharan village in Bilaspur after a car fell into the deep gorge. Of the two occupants in the car, one died and the other was injured."

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

