Himachal Pradesh: Four-wheeler falls into gorge in Bilaspur, 1 dead

Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 25 : One person died and another was injured after the car they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur district, police said on Monday.

According to an official at the District Emergency Operation Centre, Bilaspur, "The accident took place in Miharan village in Bilaspur after a car fell into the deep gorge. Of the two occupants in the car, one died and the other was injured."

The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Further details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor