Himachal Pradesh government in trouble after Rajya Sabha polls, Know Why

The Himachal Pradesh government is anticipated to face further challenges following the Rajya Sabha elections, where Congress MLAs engaged in cross-voting against their own candidate, Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Consequently, BJP's Harsh Mahajan emerged victorious.

The dissident Congress MLAs, involved in cross-voting, reached out to the party leadership in Delhi, clarifying that their dissent is not directed towards the party itself but rather against Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukkhu. These MLAs are pressuring the party leadership to change the Chief Minister, viewing it as a necessary step to salvage the state government. Notably, factions led by former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh's wife, Pratibha Singh, and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have already expressed their disapproval of Sukkhu.

The Rajya Sabha election in Himachal Pradesh resulted in a tie, with both Congress and BJP candidates securing 34 votes each. To break the deadlock, a toss was conducted, and BJP's Harsh Mahajan emerged as the winner.

In Karnataka, the Congress secured three seats with Ajay Maken, Nasir Hussain, and G. C. Chandrasekhar emerging victorious, while BJP's Narayan Bandige won one seat. Additionally, vote counting for 10 seats in Uttar Pradesh is currently underway.