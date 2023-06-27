Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rainfall disrupts normal life in Shimla

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 27 : Incessant rains have led to a flood-like situation in the Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh which has disrupted the normal life of people.

"It has been raining heavily and we are stuck inside the hotel rooms. Due to the rain, we could not go anywhere outside," said Rahul, a tourist from Punjab.

Moreover, the local residents are facing problems due to the heavy rains as the crops in the state have also been affected due to floods and heavy rainfall.

"Due to the rain, the roadside drainage is being blocked in some areas, it has been raining and crops have also been damaged. We are facing problems here," said Shashikant Verma, a local resident.

Meanwhile, the meteorology department of Himachal has already issued heavy rainfall warnings.

Earlier today, there is a possibility of rains for the next five days in Himachal Pradesh, and some places may receive heavy rains, said India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"There is a possibility of rain for the next 5 days. Heavy rain alert continues at some places of the state," said Sandeep Kumar Sharma, IMD scientist, Shimla.

Sandeep Kumar Sharma said that more than average rainfall is likely in the state in June this year.

"An orange alert has been issued today and a yellow one for tomorrow. More than average rainfall likely in June," the IMD scientist said.

The Meteorological Centre in Shimla on Tuesday predicted light rainfall with thunderstorms in different parts of the state.

According to the weather department, different areas of Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, Mandi, Kullu, Shimla, and Solan districts are expected to get light-intensity rainfall with thunderstorms in the next 2-3 hours.

Earlier in the day, heavy rain triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh that blocked Tandi-Killar State Highway-26 in Dared Nala, officials said on Tuesday.

Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24 and till now, 9 people have lost their lives, said officials.

"Monsoon hit Himachal Pradesh on June 24. Till now, 9 people have lost their lives, 14 injured, 4 houses are fully damaged while 28 are partially damaged due to heavy rains. The estimated loss is approximately Rs 104 crores," said Onkar Chand Sharma, Principal Secretary of Revenue and Disaster Management.

