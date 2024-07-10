Himachal Pradesh Hit by Light Rain; 28 Roads Closed Across Multiple District

Light rain lashed parts of Himachal Pradesh, leading to the closure of 28 roads, officials reported on Wednesday. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, eight roads in Mandi, six in Shimla, five in Sirmaur, four in Kangra, three in Kinnaur, and two in Kullu districts were closed in the morning.

It added that 19 transformers and 16 water supply schemes were also disrupted. Baijnath received 32 mm of rainfall in a 24-hour period, with Poanta Sahib recording 18.4 mm, Dhaulakuan 17.5 mm, Palampur 8.3 mm, and Dalhousie 8 mm. The Met office in Shimla has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning in isolated areas on Thursday and Friday, predicting a wet spell to persist until July 15.

It also warned of potential damage to plantations, horticulture, and standing crops, partial damage to vulnerable structures, minor damage to kutcha houses and huts due to strong winds and rain, traffic disruptions, and waterlogging in low-lying areas.

