Himachal Pradesh: JP Nadda, Anurag Thakur visit flood-affected areas in Mandi; assures people of relief, rehabilitation

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 : Bharatiya Janata Party national president, JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur, on Friday, visited flood -affected areas of the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition, Jairam Thakur along with other political leaders also accompanied them.

The BJP President ensured the people that the central government would extend all the assistance needed for relief and rehabilitation.

"13 teams of NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and teams of SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) are also deployed in the area. MI-17 helicopter has been deployed for the rescue work. The Central Government will do whatever is necessary for relief and rehabilitation," said Nadda.

Nadda, along with Union Minister Thakur and former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur, also visited the Panchvaktatra temple which was submereged in the flooded Beas river.

Former Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and apprised him about the flood situation in the state.

"I thanked Union Minister Amit Shah for providing timely help to people of Himachal amid heavy floods. I sought more help from him as a lot of damaged has been caused in the state. He assured that the Centre will send all possible aid for the state," said Thakur.

Meanwhile, Shah assured him of all possible cooperation from the Central Government.

"Agencies engaged in relief and rescue operations are working hard to evacuate the stranded people and restore basic facilities and, whatever cooperation is required, will be made available," said the Home Minister.

In addition to this, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Anurag Singh Thakur met the Union Home Minister in the national capital on Thursday and expressed heartfelt gratitude for the immediate assistance provided to the flood-affected state of Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rainfall.

An official statement issued by the Himachal Pradesh government said that a total of 91 people had lost their lives from June 24 to July 13 owing to heavy rainfall in the state.

According to an official update, a total of 492 animals have lost their lives. A total of 51 landslides have been reported so far since the beginning of monsoon and 32 incidents of flash floods have been reported, an official statement said.

The incessant rain has led to flash floods and landslides, causing significant damage in Himachal Pradesh’s Manali.

Furthermore, the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination has been postponed to August 20 owing to incessant rainfall in the state which has led to damage to roads.

Earlier the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Competitive (Preliminary) Examination was scheduled on July 23.

