Himachal Pradesh: Kargil War Hero Capt Vikram Batra's bust unveiled at Palampur Military Station

A bust of Kargil war hero Captain Vikram Batra was unveiled at Palampur Military Station in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday.

Captain Batra was posthumously awarded the Param Vir Chakra, the country's highest and most prestigious award for valour, for his actions during the 1999 Kargil war.

According to PRO Defence, the bust was unveiled by GL Batra and Kamal Kanta Batra, parents of Captain Vikram Batra in presence of Lieutenant General YK Joshi, General Officer Commanding in Chief of the Northern Command, who was the Commanding Officer of 13 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles during the Kargil War.

The commemoration was also graced by Major General MP Singh, GOC Dah Division, Captain Vikram Batra's school teachers namely RS Guleria, Suman Maini and Neelam Vats along with some of his childhood friends.

During the commemoration, the Army Commander recollected the undaunted courage of Captain Vikram Batra that inspired his men to fight valiantly and eventually led to the successful capture of Point 5140, which further paved the way for a string of victories at Point 5100, Point 4700, Junction Peak and Three Pimple in Drass sector.

He also mentioned about the crucial role played by Captain Vikram Batra for the capture of Point 4875, in which he assaulted on the enemy position along a narrow ridge that led to a fierce fight and killed five enemy soldiers at point-blank range.

With utter disregard to his personal safety, leading from the front, Captain Batra pressed on the attack to achieve a near-impossible military task in the face of heavy enemy fire, and in keeping with the highest traditions of Indian Army, made the supreme sacrifice for which he was awarded with the highest gallantry award 'Param Vir Chakra', a release said.

The sacrifice of brave hearts will never be forgotten, who went beyond the call of duty and showed exemplary courage and unflinching determination and will always be etched in the heart and mind of all Indians. As a token of remembrance, this placement of the Bust of Captain Vikram Batra, at his birthplace will also serve as a source of inspiration and motivation for generations to come, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

