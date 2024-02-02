Himachal Pradesh: Massive fire breaks out at perfume factory Trapping Workers(Video)

A fire broke out in a cosmetic factory in Himachal Pradesh's Solan district. 15-20 workers are trapped in the factory here. Videos of the aftermath of the fire have surfaced, showing a woman trapped on the roof. According to information received, the incident took place at Jadamajari in Baddi, an industrial town in Himachal Pradesh. A major fire has broken out in a factory manufacturing cosmetic products here. A large number of workers are trapped in this. The cause of the fire is not known. Six fire engines from Baddi and Nalagarh have reached the spot to control the fire. NDRF team has reached the spot for rescue and rescue.

Some videos of the incident have also surfaced after the fire, in which people are seen running out of the factory. One video also shows a woman on the roof of the factory. This woman is stuck in the smoke. In a video, a person is seen saying that 15-20 people are trapped inside the factory.

