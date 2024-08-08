Himachal Pradesh Rains: IMD Issues Orange Warning for Heavy Rainfall on August 10–11

The Met Office has issued an 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall, along with thunderstorms and lightning, at isolated locations across Himachal Pradesh this weekend.

Additionally, the warning includes a low to moderate risk of flash floods in isolated areas of Sirmaur, Chamba, Shimla, Kullu, and Mandi districts over the next 24 hours, due to the ongoing active monsoon conditions in the state.

Since 5:30 pm on Wednesday, Shillaroo has recorded the highest rainfall at 86.4 mm, followed by Baggi with 76.6 mm, Sundernagar at 64.2 mm, Mandi at 60.2 mm, Gohar with 57.4 mm, Jogindernagar at 53 mm, Pandoh with 50 mm, Palampur at 48.8 mm, Dharamshala at 38 mm, Kufri at 24 mm, Kangra with 22.6 mm, Dhaulakuan at 22 mm, Narkanda with 20 mm, and Manali at 15 mm.

As of August 8, the rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh since the monsoon season began on June 1 stands at 29%, with the state receiving 307.9 mm of rain compared to the average of 435.5 mm for this period. However, ongoing rainfall in August has led to the state recording a surplus for the month. So far, Himachal Pradesh has received 80.8 mm of rain in August, exceeding the normal of 78.5 mm.

The rainfall since Wednesday led to the closure of 109 roads -- 37 in Mandi, 29 in Shimla, 26 in Kullu, six in Kangra, four in Kinnaur and Lahaul & Spiti each, two in Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur district. Additionally, 58 power and 15 water supply schemes were disrupted, the State Emergency Operation Centre said.